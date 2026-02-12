DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.24 and traded as high as $8.87. DMC Global shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 334,677 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of DMC Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOOM

DMC Global Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at DMC Global

The firm has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, insider James Schladen sold 17,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $106,308.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 532,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,748. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in DMC Global by 908.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ: BOOM) is a diversified industrial company headquartered in Houston, Texas. It operates through two core business segments—EVI and MECO—that deliver engineered products and services primarily to the mining, oil and gas, and water treatment markets. The company focuses on innovation, precision manufacturing and aftermarket support to help clients improve operational efficiency and safety in challenging environments.

The EVI segment, operating under the DynaEnergetics brand, designs and manufactures explosive perforating systems, well completion tools and precision components for the non-metallic mining and oilfield services industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.