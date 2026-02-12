DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,080 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 15th total of 15,483 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,775 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:TOLZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Advisors Preferred LLC owned 0.16% of DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOLZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.97. 9,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 million, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.24. DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $47.71 and a twelve month high of $60.26.

The ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that derive more than 70% of cash flows from infrastructure-related businesses. TOLZ was launched on Mar 25, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

