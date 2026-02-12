Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

DEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.

NYSE DEC opened at $13.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $648.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.51.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Diversified Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diversified Energy news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $27,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,501,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,621,048.80. This trade represents a 21.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEC. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Diversified Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 486,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 139,877 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 355,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 203,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Diversified Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,040,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after buying an additional 161,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

