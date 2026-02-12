Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:KORU – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $413.42, but opened at $440.03. Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $440.7180, with a volume of 95,916 shares traded.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 1.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.71. The firm has a market cap of $556.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares by 263.9% during the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI South Korea Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily South Korea Bull 3X Shares (KORU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Korea 25-50 index. The fund provides 300% daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. KORU was launched on Apr 11, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

