Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DGII. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Get Digi International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DGII

Digi International Stock Up 0.8%

DGII stock opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Digi International has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.45%.The firm had revenue of $122.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Digi International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.590 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $175,389.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 24,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,830.08. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 5,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $228,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,607.60. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 68,672 shares of company stock worth $2,810,824 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,293,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digi International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,322,000 after buying an additional 95,756 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,410,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 652,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,736,000 after buying an additional 46,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,000,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Digi International

Here are the key news stories impacting Digi International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Digi reported a quarterly EPS and revenue beat and raised guidance for the next quarter (Q2 2026 EPS guide 0.560–0.590). Revenue was up year-over-year, supporting the stock’s upward move as investors focus on growth and profitability. Earnings & company summary

Recent fundamentals: Digi reported a quarterly EPS and revenue beat and raised guidance for the next quarter (Q2 2026 EPS guide 0.560–0.590). Revenue was up year-over-year, supporting the stock’s upward move as investors focus on growth and profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst mix: Recent coverage shows conflicting analyst views on DGII, which can increase volatility but doesn’t provide a clear directional catalyst. Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments

Analyst mix: Recent coverage shows conflicting analyst views on DGII, which can increase volatility but doesn’t provide a clear directional catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest is effectively zero in the recent reports, indicating limited immediate pressure from short sellers and a low days-to-cover metric — a neutral-to-supportive technical factor for the stock.

Short interest is effectively zero in the recent reports, indicating limited immediate pressure from short sellers and a low days-to-cover metric — a neutral-to-supportive technical factor for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Insider sales reported Feb 10–11: Multiple insiders sold stock this week, which can weigh on sentiment. TipRanks flagged “significant stock sales” by insiders on Feb 11. Insider selling article

Insider sales reported Feb 10–11: Multiple insiders sold stock this week, which can weigh on sentiment. TipRanks flagged “significant stock sales” by insiders on Feb 11. Negative Sentiment: Director sale: Director Satbir Khanuja sold 6,000 shares at an average price of $46.00 (total ~$276k) on Feb 10; this was disclosed via SEC Form 4. Director Form 4

Director sale: Director Satbir Khanuja sold 6,000 shares at an average price of $46.00 (total ~$276k) on Feb 10; this was disclosed via SEC Form 4. Negative Sentiment: Officer sales: VP David H. Sampsell sold 6,100 shares across Feb 9–10 (5,000 at ~$45.74 and 1,100 at ~$45.04), reducing his stake meaningfully; transaction details filed with the SEC. Officer Form 4

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc is a provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services designed to link devices to networks and applications securely. The company develops a broad range of networking hardware, including cellular and Ethernet routers, gateways, embedded modules and adaptors, as well as accessories and antennas. Digi’s solutions enable businesses to deploy remote monitoring, control and automation systems across diverse industries such as transportation, utilities, healthcare, retail and industrial manufacturing.

In addition to its physical devices, Digi offers cloud-based management software and professional services that simplify device configuration, monitoring and over-the-air updates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.