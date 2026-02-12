DHT (NYSE:DHT) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.4650, with a volume of 4314427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of DHT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Get DHT alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DHT

DHT Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.96 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.6%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

(Get Free Report)

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.