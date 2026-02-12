Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 31.24%.

Deutsche Boerse Stock Performance

Shares of DBOEY stock opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Deutsche Boerse has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DBOEY shares. Cfra Research upgraded Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Deutsche Boerse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Boerse currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Börse AG is a Germany‑based provider of marketplace infrastructure, trading technology and post‑trade services to the global financial industry. The company operates electronic trading platforms and derivatives markets, offers clearing and settlement services, and supplies market data, analytics and index products to investment banks, brokers, asset managers and listed companies.

Key businesses within the group include electronic equity trading via the Xetra trading system, derivatives trading through the Eurex exchange, and post‑trade and custody services provided by Clearstream.

