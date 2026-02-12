Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLVHF. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Delivery Hero to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup lowered Delivery Hero from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Delivery Hero Company Profile

DLVHF stock opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. Delivery Hero has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a global online food‐ordering and delivery platform that connects consumers, restaurants and couriers through its digital marketplace. The company’s core business revolves around providing a seamless, on‐demand food delivery experience via mobile apps and websites. Beyond traditional restaurant delivery, Delivery Hero also operates a network of cloud kitchens—known as “dark kitchens”—to meet growing consumer demand for a broader variety of cuisines and faster fulfilment times.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

