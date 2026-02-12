Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0962 per share on Friday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This is a 1.7% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 3.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:GLDY traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 45,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.
About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF
