Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 11th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0962 per share on Friday, February 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This is a 1.7% increase from Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDY traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $16.33. 45,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,723. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69.

About Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

