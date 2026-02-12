Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Buy Rating at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $165.00 target price on Datadog in a report on Wednesday. Thirty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

Shares of DDOG stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.08. 1,972,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,569,840. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.04, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.27. Datadog has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $201.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.The business had revenue of $953.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 32,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $4,570,613.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 301,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,502,563.42. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 8,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $1,240,436.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 165,197 shares in the company, valued at $25,541,108.17. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 538,917 shares of company stock worth $86,804,288. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 126.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $28,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

