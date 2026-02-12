Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.673-1.818 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Dassault Systemes also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.330-0.366 EPS.

Dassault Systemes Stock Performance

DASTY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 143,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,290. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $44.18.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Key Headlines Impacting Dassault Systemes

Here are the key news stories impacting Dassault Systemes this week:

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.