Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.673-1.818 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.3 billion. Dassault Systemes also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.330-0.366 EPS.
Dassault Systemes Stock Performance
DASTY traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 143,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,290. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.82. Dassault Systemes has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $44.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Dassault Systemes to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Key Headlines Impacting Dassault Systemes
Here are the key news stories impacting Dassault Systemes this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Full‑year 2025 revenue growth and recurring revenue strength — Dassault reported FY‑2025 revenue of €6.24B (up ~4% cc) with recurring revenue +6% and subscriptions +11%, showing ongoing cloud transition benefits. Dassault Systemes posts full-year revenue growth as clients shift to cloud software
- Positive Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance roughly in line to slightly above consensus — The company gave FY‑2026 revenue guidance of about $7.4B–$7.6B and EPS guidance of 1.673–1.818, which supports a multi‑quarter outlook for modest growth and EPS expansion. The corporate release also flagged operating‑margin resilience. Dassault Systèmes: Q4 revenue growth of 1% with solid operating margin and EPS expansion
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 mixed results — Revenue beat expectations ($1.99B vs. ~$1.77B est.) but EPS missed slightly ($0.46 vs. $0.47 est.). Profitability metrics (net margin ~18.5%, ROE ~17.2%) remain healthy, making the quarter mixed rather than uniformly weak. DASTY MarketBeat summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings‑call details available — The full Q4 2025 earnings call transcript may contain management commentary that investors will parse for product, margin and AI strategy clarity. Dassault Systèmes SE (DASTY) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Weak near‑term (Q1) revenue guidance — Management cut Q1 2026 revenue guidance to ~$1.5B–$1.6B vs. a ~ $2.0B consensus, a material shortfall that directly hit near‑term revenue expectations and triggered the sell‑off.
- Negative Sentiment: Investor reaction and AI worries — Press coverage notes shares “tumbled” or “slumped” after guidance and amid market concerns that AI trends could reshape growth expectations for legacy PLM/3D software vendors. Dassault Systèmes Tumbles as AI Fears Hit Growth Story Dassault Systemes Shares Slump on Weak Sales, Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Sharp rise in short interest — Short interest jumped ~427% in January (to ~593k shares), signaling increased bearish positioning that can amplify downward pressure if sentiment remains negative.
Dassault Systemes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes is a France-based software company that develops solutions for 3D design, digital mock-up and product lifecycle management (PLM). Founded as a technology spin-off from Dassault Aviation in 1981, the company is headquartered near Paris and has grown into a global provider of engineering and business software used to model, simulate and manage products and processes across their lifecycles. Its platforms and applications are aimed at enabling digital continuity from ideation and design through manufacturing, operation and service.
The company’s product portfolio centers on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which integrates applications for computer-aided design (CAD), simulation, data management and collaboration.
