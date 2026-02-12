Danaos (NYSE:DAC) vs. Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Financial Comparison

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) and Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Danaos pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 125.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Danaos pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danaos has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Okeanis Eco Tankers and Danaos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 3 3 0 2.50 Danaos 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has a consensus price target of $40.02, indicating a potential downside of 6.25%. Danaos has a consensus price target of $105.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.13%. Given Danaos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Okeanis Eco Tankers.

Okeanis Eco Tankers has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danaos has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Danaos”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $393.23 million N/A $108.86 million $2.39 17.86 Danaos $1.03 billion 1.95 $505.07 million $26.78 3.97

Danaos has higher revenue and earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Danaos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Okeanis Eco Tankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and Danaos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 21.92% 18.05% 7.05% Danaos 47.45% 13.50% 10.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Danaos shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Danaos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Danaos beats Okeanis Eco Tankers on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides container and drybulk vessels services in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company offers seaborne transportation services by operating vessels in the containership and drybulk sectors of the shipping industry. As of April 03, 2024, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1963 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

