CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 10.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.1%

CyberArk Software stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $408.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,285,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,315. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $444.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.20. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $288.63 and a twelve month high of $526.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -139.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler set a $474.00 price objective on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $520.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.46.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.1% in the third quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, F m Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd. is a cybersecurity company that focuses on identity security and privileged access management. Its core mission is to protect organizations from cyber threats that target privileged accounts, credentials and secrets that can provide attackers with broad access to critical systems. CyberArk’s offerings are designed to help enterprises control, monitor and secure privileged credentials across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, reducing the risk of lateral movement and data breaches.

The company delivers a suite of software and cloud services that address privileged access, secrets management, endpoint privilege management and identity-based threat detection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.