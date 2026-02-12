Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) versus FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Head-To-Head Contrast

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) and FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTAI Infrastructure has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and FTAI Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield 2.23% 14.69% 3.60% FTAI Infrastructure -41.09% -75.13% -3.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

95.6% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of FTAI Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and FTAI Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $10.00 billion 0.29 $131.30 million $0.96 12.93 FTAI Infrastructure $331.50 million 2.07 -$223.65 million ($2.46) -2.40

Cushman & Wakefield has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Infrastructure. FTAI Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cushman & Wakefield, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cushman & Wakefield and FTAI Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 0 4 7 0 2.64 FTAI Infrastructure 1 0 2 0 2.33

Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus price target of $18.61, suggesting a potential upside of 49.97%. FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.35%. Given FTAI Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FTAI Infrastructure is more favorable than Cushman & Wakefield.

Summary

Cushman & Wakefield beats FTAI Infrastructure on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction. In addition, it operates six freight railroads and one switching facility. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.