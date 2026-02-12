Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.700-15.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $39.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $673.98. The stock had a trading volume of 418,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $709.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $602.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.94.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $946.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.14 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 7.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price target on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CW

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Robert F. Freda sold 418 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.95, for a total value of $262,065.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,989.65. The trade was a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,126.72. The trade was a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,098 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Key Curtiss-Wright News

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $3.79 vs. $3.66 consensus and revenue $946.98M vs. $890M consensus; revenue +14.9% YoY and healthy margins/ROE, signaling underlying operational strength. Curtiss-Wright tops estimates on Q4 revenue and profit

Q4 results beat expectations — EPS $3.79 vs. $3.66 consensus and revenue $946.98M vs. $890M consensus; revenue +14.9% YoY and healthy margins/ROE, signaling underlying operational strength. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY2026 guidance — EPS view raised to $14.70–$15.15 (vs. $14.60 consensus) and revenue guided to $3.7–$3.8B (vs. $3.6B consensus). The upgrade, plus commentary on margin expansion and strong free cash flow, is the main driver behind the stock rally. Curtiss-Wright Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

Company raised FY2026 guidance — EPS view raised to $14.70–$15.15 (vs. $14.60 consensus) and revenue guided to $3.7–$3.8B (vs. $3.6B consensus). The upgrade, plus commentary on margin expansion and strong free cash flow, is the main driver behind the stock rally. Positive Sentiment: Record FY2025 operational metrics — management flagged record sales, profitability, orders and free cash flow for FY25, supporting confidence in 2026 execution and backlog visibility. Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reports Bullish Q4 CY2025

Record FY2025 operational metrics — management flagged record sales, profitability, orders and free cash flow for FY25, supporting confidence in 2026 execution and backlog visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings materials and call transcript now available — slides and call transcript provide details on segment performance, margins and 2026 assumptions for investors doing diligence. Curtiss‑Wright Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Full earnings materials and call transcript now available — slides and call transcript provide details on segment performance, margins and 2026 assumptions for investors doing diligence. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / media briefs summarize key metrics and context — coverage from Zacks, SeattlePI and MarketBeat breaks down beats, margins and comparison to estimates; useful for modelling but not new catalysts. Zacks: CW Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Analyst / media briefs summarize key metrics and context — coverage from Zacks, SeattlePI and MarketBeat breaks down beats, margins and comparison to estimates; useful for modelling but not new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations risk — the stock trades at a rich multiple after the rally (high P/E), so much of the beat/guidance may already be priced in; investors should watch subsequent quarterly execution vs. raised 2026 targets.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.