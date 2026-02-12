CTS (NYSE:CTS) Issues Earnings Results

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.86 million. CTS had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.14%. CTS updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.300-2.450 EPS.

Diversification progress: Diversified end markets now represent ~59% of revenue and grew 16% YoY in Q4, supporting higher-quality earnings and margin expansion.

Diversified end markets now represent ~59% of revenue and grew in Q4, supporting higher-quality earnings and margin expansion. Financial results & guidance: Q4 sales were $137M (+9% YoY) with adjusted gross margin up 150 bps to 39.1% and adjusted EPS of $0.62 ; management forecasts 2026 sales of $550–$580M and adjusted EPS of $2.30–$2.45 .

Q4 sales were (+9% YoY) with adjusted gross margin up 150 bps to and adjusted EPS of ; management forecasts 2026 sales of and adjusted EPS of . End-market momentum: Medical sales surged 41% in Q4 with bookings up 37% , while industrial sales rose 16% and bookings were up 22% , indicating broad-based demand recovery.

Medical sales surged in Q4 with bookings up , while industrial sales rose and bookings were up , indicating broad-based demand recovery. Transportation headwinds: Transportation sales declined 7% in 2025 due to China and commercial vehicle weakness; management expects H1 2026 softness even as they secured ~ $100M in Q4 awards and longer‑lead wins (e.g., floor-hinged tech) that start revenue in 2028.

Transportation sales declined in 2025 due to China and commercial vehicle weakness; management expects H1 2026 softness even as they secured ~ in Q4 awards and longer‑lead wins (e.g., floor-hinged tech) that start revenue in 2028. Cash generation & capital return: Strong operating cash flow of $102M in 2025, a cash balance of $82M, and $57M of buybacks completed (1.4M shares) with ~$90M remaining under the repurchase program.

NYSE CTS opened at $57.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35. CTS has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $59.66.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CTS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CTS during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CTS by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CTS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) is a global manufacturer and supplier of electronic components and sensors, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois. Established in 1896 as the Chicago Telephone Supply Company, the firm has evolved over more than a century to become a diversified provider of high-precision products for a wide range of end markets.

The company’s core business encompasses the design, development and production of sensors and actuators, frequency control devices such as quartz crystals and filters, multilayer ceramic capacitors, and inductive components.

