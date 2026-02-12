Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank Of Canada from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCK. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $115.00 price objective on Crown in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $126.00 target price on Crown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.86.

NYSE:CCK opened at $111.49 on Monday. Crown has a 1 year low of $75.98 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Crown had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 5.97%.The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 482,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,634,780. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,754 shares of company stock worth $6,720,634. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

