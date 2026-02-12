Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Announces Earnings Results

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 24.18%.The firm had revenue of C$124.67 million for the quarter.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$15.79 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$16.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 954.94 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based open-end REIT that focuses on the retail industry. The company invests, operates, and develops a portfolio of grocery-store- and drugstore-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores, offices, and mixed-use developments. The properties are located primarily in Canada’s urban and suburban markets. Crombie’s major tenants include retailers such as Sobeys, Shoppers Drug Mart, Cineplex, and Province of Nova Scotia. The company’s property portfolio includes Aberdeen Business Centre, Barrington Place, Brunswick Place, Kenmount Business Centre, Barrington Tower, CIBC Building, Amherst Centre, Avalon Mall, County Fair Mall, and others.

