Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.880-13.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Crocs also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 2.670-2.770 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $82.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Crocs has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $122.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $957.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.16 million. Crocs had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Crocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.880-13.350 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.670-2.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CROX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, December 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Crocs by 597.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Crocs by 159.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 278.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company’s product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

