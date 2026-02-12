Critical Analysis: Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST) vs. CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX)

CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX – Get Free Report) and Heritage Distilling (NASDAQ:IPST – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CTGX Mining and Heritage Distilling”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CTGX Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Heritage Distilling $8.40 million 0.96 $710,000.00 ($22.15) -0.04

Profitability

Heritage Distilling has higher revenue and earnings than CTGX Mining.

This table compares CTGX Mining and Heritage Distilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A Heritage Distilling 2,132.99% -13.65% -10.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CTGX Mining and Heritage Distilling, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Heritage Distilling 1 1 1 0 2.00

Heritage Distilling has a consensus target price of $8.20, indicating a potential upside of 876.19%. Given Heritage Distilling’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Distilling is more favorable than CTGX Mining.

Risk & Volatility

CTGX Mining has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Distilling has a beta of 6.01, meaning that its share price is 501% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Heritage Distilling beats CTGX Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CTGX Mining

(Get Free Report)

CTGX Mining, Inc., through its subsidiary, Sackets Harbor Brewing Company, develops, produces, and markets micro brewed beers. The company offers its products under the brand names of War of 1812 Amber Ale, Railroad Red Ale, Thousand Island Pale Ale, 1812 Amber Ale Light, and Harbor Wheat. It also develops complementary products, such Sackets Harbor Coffee and Sackets Harbor Brewing Co. Root Beer. The company was formerly known as Harbor Brewing Co., Inc. and changed its name to CTGX Mining, Inc. in November 2012. CTGX Mining, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

About Heritage Distilling

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is a craft distiller of premium brands, including whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage Distilling Holding Company Inc. is based in GIG HARBOR, Wash.

Receive News & Ratings for CTGX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTGX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.