Critical Analysis: Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and Culture Medium (OTCMKTS:UPIN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mawson Infrastructure Group and Culture Medium, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Culture Medium 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Culture Medium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Culture Medium is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -24.28% N/A -22.36% Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Culture Medium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and Culture Medium”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $51.59 million 0.06 -$46.13 million ($12.60) -0.22 Culture Medium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Culture Medium has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Risk and Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 4.57, indicating that its stock price is 357% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Culture Medium has a beta of -2.51, indicating that its stock price is 351% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mawson Infrastructure Group beats Culture Medium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

About Culture Medium

Universal Power Industry Corporation designs, imports, and wholesales apparel under the Indigo People brand. It also identifies and acquires residential land for the development, as well as light income-producing commercial properties; and distributes fire suppression products. The company was formerly known as Code Navy and changed its name to Universal Power Industry Corporation in April 2016. Universal Power Industry Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Great Neck, New York.

