Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Trading 11.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) rose 11.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 171.40 and last traded at GBX 167.80. Approximately 1,085,650 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,346,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60.

Positive Sentiment: Two company insiders (Martyn Clark and William Floydd) each bought 130 shares at GBX 153 on Feb 10 — a signal of management confidence, though the trades are tiny (~£199 each) and not materially dilutive/accumulative. Insider Trades Article AmericanBankingNews Article

Analyst coverage is mixed: recent bullish notes and higher targets from Jefferies and RBC contrast with target cuts/neutral views from JPMorgan and Berenberg, producing divergent signals that can amplify intraday volatility. Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals remain a headwind — the latest quarter showed a negative net margin and negative ROE, the stock trades at a high P/E for its size, and the company has above-average volatility; small insider buys are unlikely to change these drivers. Earnings & Fundamentals

CRST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 195.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 154.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £432.45 million, a P/E ratio of 187.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

