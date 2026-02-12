Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Price Up 11.4% – Here’s What Happened

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) shot up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 171.40 and last traded at GBX 167.80. 1,085,650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,346,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.60.

Positive Sentiment: Two insiders (Martyn Clark and William Floydd) each bought 130 shares at GBX 153 on Feb 10 — a visible vote of confidence from management/executives that likely supported intraday buying, even though each trade is tiny (~£199). Insider Trades Article

Two insiders (Martyn Clark and William Floydd) each bought 130 shares at GBX 153 on Feb 10 — a visible vote of confidence from management/executives that likely supported intraday buying, even though each trade is tiny (~£199). Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed: Jefferies and RBC have recently set higher targets (Jefferies GBX 230; RBC GBX 215), while JPMorgan and Berenberg have trimmed targets or kept neutral/hold views — this divergence creates both upside scenarios and short-term volatility. MarketBeat Analyst Summary

Analyst coverage is mixed: Jefferies and RBC have recently set higher targets (Jefferies GBX 230; RBC GBX 215), while JPMorgan and Berenberg have trimmed targets or kept neutral/hold views — this divergence creates both upside scenarios and short-term volatility. Negative Sentiment: Company fundamentals remain a restraint: latest quarterly results showed a negative net margin and negative ROE, the stock trades at a high P/E (near ~180) with a small market cap and elevated volatility (beta ~2.0). Those factors limit how far tiny insider buys can move the stock unless fundamentals improve. Earnings & Fundamentals

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRST shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 195 to GBX 180 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 190 to GBX 160 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 205 to GBX 215 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.

The stock has a market cap of £432.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 140.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 7.80 EPS for the quarter. Crest Nicholson had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crest Nicholson Holdings plc will post 9.0980939 earnings per share for the current year.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

