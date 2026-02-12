Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) Stock Price Up 8.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD – Get Free Report) traded up 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 2,460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Creatd Trading Up 8.2%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 7.27.

Creatd Company Profile

Creatd, Inc (NASDAQ: CRTD) is a digital media and technology company focused on building creator-centric communities and monetization tools. Through its suite of online platforms, Creatd empowers writers, artists, musicians and other creative professionals to showcase original content, engage with audiences and generate revenue through tips, premium memberships and integrated e-commerce solutions.

The company’s flagship platform, Vocal, offers a publishing environment where creators can share stories, articles, photography and other media across niche communities.

