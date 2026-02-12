Cosmos Health (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Acquires $119,417.42 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 291,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.41 per share, for a total transaction of $119,417.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 8,473,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,086.62. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 23rd, Grigorios Siokas bought 90,325 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $45,162.50.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 353,321 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $176,660.50.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 493,495 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $222,072.75.

On Monday, January 12th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 113,185 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,592.50.

On Thursday, January 8th, Grigorios Siokas bought 156,190 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $81,218.80.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Grigorios Siokas bought 124,880 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $64,937.60.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 133,953 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $72,334.62.

On Friday, December 19th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 88,314 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,273.86.

On Monday, December 15th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 168,472 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $70,758.24.

On Friday, November 28th, Grigorios Siokas bought 76,360 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $48,870.40.

Cosmos Health Price Performance

Shares of COSM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.36. 872,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,442. Cosmos Health Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73. The company has a market cap of $13.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 5.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cosmos Health ( NASDAQ:COSM ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). Cosmos Health had a negative return on equity of 33.19% and a negative net margin of 31.01%.The company had revenue of $17.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cosmos Health Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) by 133.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,507 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,776 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Cosmos Health worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cosmos Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cosmos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names. The company serves wholesale distributors and other healthcare providers, such as clinics, government agencies, independent retail and specialty pharmacies and independent specialty distributors.

