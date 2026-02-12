Corning (NYSE:GLW) EVP Lewis Steverson Sells 15,366 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) EVP Lewis Steverson sold 15,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $2,000,960.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,691.42. This represents a 81.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Corning Trading Up 3.8%

NYSE GLW opened at $133.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.30, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.83. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $134.39.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

Trending Headlines about Corning

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported strong 2025 results and disclosed a roughly $6 billion Meta AI fiber deal that directly boosts demand for its optical fiber and cable business — the headline driver behind the rally. The earnings release also showed revenue growth and an EPS beat that supports the upside. Read More.

Corning reported strong 2025 results and disclosed a roughly $6 billion Meta AI fiber deal that directly boosts demand for its optical fiber and cable business — the headline driver behind the rally. The earnings release also showed revenue growth and an EPS beat that supports the upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share (payable Mar 30; record Feb 27), which reinforces shareholder returns as the company scales sales into AI/telecom projects. Read More.

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share (payable Mar 30; record Feb 27), which reinforces shareholder returns as the company scales sales into AI/telecom projects. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlights Corning’s “AI moment,” with inflows into funds owning GLW as investors reposition toward AI infrastructure beneficiaries. This momentum helps amplify the stock reaction to the Meta deal and earnings. Read More.

Market commentary highlights Corning’s “AI moment,” with inflows into funds owning GLW as investors reposition toward AI infrastructure beneficiaries. This momentum helps amplify the stock reaction to the Meta deal and earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have been raising targets and reiterating buy/outperform views after results (Mizuho, JPMorgan upgrades noted), but consensus price targets still vary; the stock’s valuation sits well above historical norms, reflecting future-growth expectations. Read More.

Analysts have been raising targets and reiterating buy/outperform views after results (Mizuho, JPMorgan upgrades noted), but consensus price targets still vary; the stock’s valuation sits well above historical norms, reflecting future-growth expectations. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders (COO Avery Nelson III, EVP Lewis Steverson and Eric Musser) sold shares in early February. Large insider sales can be perceived negatively even if they’re routine or for diversification/liquidity. SEC filings: Nelson. Read More.

Multiple insiders (COO Avery Nelson III, EVP Lewis Steverson and Eric Musser) sold shares in early February. Large insider sales can be perceived negatively even if they’re routine or for diversification/liquidity. SEC filings: Nelson. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Steverson’s significant reduction in holdings was disclosed and may be noted by short-term traders. SEC filing: Steverson. Read More.

Steverson’s significant reduction in holdings was disclosed and may be noted by short-term traders. SEC filing: Steverson. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Eric Musser sold 15,000 shares; another insider sale that could draw attention despite the stronger company fundamentals. SEC filing: Musser. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 123,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 7,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.