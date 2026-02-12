Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19), FiscalAI reports. Core Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Core Natural Resources Trading Down 3.9%

NYSE:CNR traded down $3.61 on Thursday, reaching $89.06. The stock had a trading volume of 487,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,649. Core Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.18 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Natural Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Core Natural Resources Company Profile

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

