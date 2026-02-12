Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Receives $83.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Zacks Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st.

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,776. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.51.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $1,590,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,526.08. This represents a 71.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $397,650.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $817,329.81. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 129,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,500 over the last three months. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 546.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $72,048,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,179,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $56,181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,892,000 after purchasing an additional 734,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that modulate the effects of cortisol, a hormone implicated in a range of severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. The company’s scientific platform centers on selectively targeting the glucocorticoid receptor to counteract the harmful consequences of excess cortisol, a strategy designed to address diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The company’s flagship marketed product, Korlym (mifepristone), is approved in the United States for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to Cushing’s syndrome in patients who have type 2 diabetes or glucose intolerance and are not candidates for surgery.

