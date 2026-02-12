Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2,209.79 and last traded at C$2,209.79, with a volume of 23488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2,324.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price target on Constellation Software from C$5,260.00 to C$4,668.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,400.00 to C$4,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,700.00 to C$5,300.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,850.00 to C$4,500.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,600.00 to C$4,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$4,481.14.

Constellation Software Stock Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3,015.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3,667.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The business had revenue of C$4.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Software Inc. will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Software

In other news, insider Barry Alan Symons sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,304.25, for a total transaction of C$8,260,625.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$188,342,250. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. 5.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

