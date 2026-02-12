Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Connable Office Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,032 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,990,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 62,219 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $203.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $205.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.30.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

