Connable Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,607 Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.6%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $337.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $164.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.79 and a 200-day moving average of $259.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $337.84.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $991,562.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 123,821 shares in the company, valued at $39,288,403.30. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,556.60. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Key Headlines Impacting Analog Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.