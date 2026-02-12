Connable Office Inc. Has $6.60 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.6% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Robbins Farley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 61 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $537.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.27.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

