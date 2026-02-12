Connable Office Inc. Buys 1,438 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Vertical Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $367.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Featured Stories

