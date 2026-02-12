Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 26th. CJS Securities raised Compass Diversified to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Compass Diversified
Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified
Compass Diversified Stock Down 3.4%
Shares of CODI stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $472.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.19 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Compass Diversified Company Profile
Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.
Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Diversified
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Washington knows what’s coming. Do you?
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.