Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Diversified from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, December 26th. CJS Securities raised Compass Diversified to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Compass Point set a $15.00 price objective on Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $294,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 154,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 345.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 150,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 81.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CODI stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $498.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.59). The firm had revenue of $472.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.19 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 24.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

