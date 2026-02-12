Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 9th.

In other news, Director Rita J. Balice-Gordon sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $171,659.50. Following the sale, the director owned 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,141.87. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $847,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,038.21. This represents a 14.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 453.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

