Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.86 and traded as high as C$24.66. Collective Mining shares last traded at C$24.33, with a volume of 168,314 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$22.75 target price on Collective Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.38.

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Collective Mining

Collective Mining Stock Up 0.1%

About Collective Mining

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.