Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Hits New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $54.42 and last traded at $58.62, with a volume of 91908 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.03.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $252.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.92 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Cognex this week:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Cognex and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cognex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 148,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 34,796 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Cognex by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Trading Up 36.7%

The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

