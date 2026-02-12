Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.
Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.
Cognex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.53.
Key Headlines Impacting Cognex
Here are the key news stories impacting Cognex this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Cognex reported Q4 revenue of ~$252.3M (up ~9.9% YoY) and EPS that topped consensus, the core driver of today’s rally. Management released a slide deck and press release highlighting profitable growth. Cognex Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Big after‑hours move — Media coverage notes a ~24% after‑hours jump following the earnings/revenue beat, indicating strong short‑term buying and momentum from traders. Why Did Cognex (CGNX) Stock Surge Over 24% After Hours
- Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and profitability improvements — Company data and third‑party summaries show operating cash from activities rose sharply (improving liquidity) and operating profit expanded, supporting valuation despite a higher P/E. Cognex stock rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Cognex announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.085 per share (annualized yield ~0.8%), a modest shareholder return that may reassure income‑focused holders but is small in yield. (No external link provided)
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach — CFO scheduled to present at the Barclays Industrial conference next week, which could provide additional color for investors and sustain interest. Cognex Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and institutional mix — Recent analyst targets range widely (mid‑$30s to mid‑$50s) and Quiver data shows large institutional position changes, including significant additions by at least one manager — creates both upside case and volatility risk. Cognex stock rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling noted — Recent filings show insider sales by several officers; while common, continued selling can be read negatively by some investors. Cognex stock rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data unreliable — Recent short‑interest entries show zero shares (likely reporting artifact), so there’s no clear short‑squeeze signal to explain price action beyond earnings momentum.
Cognex Company Profile
Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.
The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cognex
- Is THIS the Next Big Money Rush?
- Wall Street Legend Names #1 Stock of 2026 Live On-Camera
- Washington knows what’s coming. Do you?
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.