Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cognex to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.53.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.33%.The company had revenue of $252.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

