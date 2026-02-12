Cognex Corporation $CGNX Position Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 29,763 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Cognex by 148.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,075,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,594,000 after buying an additional 4,228,729 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 18,810.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,159 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth $45,723,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth $38,889,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 286.5% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,337,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,429,000 after purchasing an additional 991,567 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.53. Cognex Corporation has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $49.76.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $252.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 26th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and EPS beat consensus — Cognex reported revenue of $252.3M (≈ +10% YoY) and an EPS figure that beat Zacks/Street estimates, with the company highlighting profitable growth. This is the primary catalyst for the stock reaction after the print. Zacks: Cognex Beats Q4

Q4 revenue and EPS beat consensus — Cognex reported revenue of $252.3M (≈ +10% YoY) and an EPS figure that beat Zacks/Street estimates, with the company highlighting profitable growth. This is the primary catalyst for the stock reaction after the print. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved — Q4 gross profit ~$165.9M and operating profit ~$35.3M; operating cash flow jumped to $87.5M (+70% YoY) and cash & equivalents rose to ~$262.9M, giving the company flexibility for buybacks/dividends. Quiver: Q4 Financials

Profitability and cash flow improved — Q4 gross profit ~$165.9M and operating profit ~$35.3M; operating cash flow jumped to $87.5M (+70% YoY) and cash & equivalents rose to ~$262.9M, giving the company flexibility for buybacks/dividends. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest and analyst upside — recent filings show large institutional additions and a median analyst target near $44.5, with several buy/overweight notes from firms like Goldman and Barclays. That supports potential upside if fundamentals sustain. Quiver: Institutional & Analyst Notes

Institutional interest and analyst upside — recent filings show large institutional additions and a median analyst target near $44.5, with several buy/overweight notes from firms like Goldman and Barclays. That supports potential upside if fundamentals sustain. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events scheduled — CFO presentation at Barclays Industrial Select Conference (Feb 18) gives investors direct access to management for guidance and strategy clarity. PR Newswire: Investor Conferences

Investor events scheduled — CFO presentation at Barclays Industrial Select Conference (Feb 18) gives investors direct access to management for guidance and strategy clarity. Neutral Sentiment: Odd/zero short‑interest data — two data feeds show short interest at “0 shares” with NaN changes (likely a reporting anomaly); ignore when assessing short squeeze risk until clarified. MarketBeat: Short Interest Note

Odd/zero short‑interest data — two data feeds show short interest at “0 shares” with NaN changes (likely a reporting anomaly); ignore when assessing short squeeze risk until clarified. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting third‑party numbers and a reported EPS miss — one third‑party summary showed diluted EPS of $0.19 vs. an estimate of $0.225 (data‑source discrepancy). Mixed reported metrics increase short‑term uncertainty and volatility. Quiver: Alternative EPS Report

Conflicting third‑party numbers and a reported EPS miss — one third‑party summary showed diluted EPS of $0.19 vs. an estimate of $0.225 (data‑source discrepancy). Mixed reported metrics increase short‑term uncertainty and volatility. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and higher costs/liabilities — recent insider sales were disclosed (several officers) and the company reported higher cost of sales (+20% YoY) and total liabilities up ~10% YoY, which could temper sentiment if margin pressure continues. Quiver: Insider & Balance Sheet Notes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company’s product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

