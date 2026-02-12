CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) General Counsel Matthew Zimpfer Sells 30,970 Shares

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Matthew Zimpfer sold 30,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $1,329,542.10. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 307,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,219,735.41. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 0.2%

CNO stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.18. The stock had a trading volume of 747,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.84. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.94%.The company had revenue of $101.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,302,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,157,000 after buying an additional 42,467 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,239,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,140,000 after acquiring an additional 118,417 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 70.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,546,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,673,000 after acquiring an additional 641,950 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 72.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,333,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,641,000 after acquiring an additional 561,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 898,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 66,937 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group is an Indiana‐based holding company that offers a range of insurance and retirement solutions through its operating subsidiaries. Its primary business activities include life insurance, annuities, and supplemental health insurance products designed to help individuals plan for retirement and manage health‐related expenses. The company serves middle‐income Americans, with particular emphasis on senior customers seeking guaranteed coverage and reliable income streams.

Originally founded as Conseco in 1979, the company underwent a financial restructuring and rebranded as CNO Financial Group in 2010.

