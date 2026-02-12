CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 4,184 shares, an increase of 2,186.3% from the January 15th total of 183 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,895 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of CNFinance in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get CNFinance alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CNFinance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNFinance Stock Down 0.0%

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNFinance stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CNFinance Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR ( NYSE:CNF Free Report ) by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of CNFinance worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CNF opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 392.34 and a current ratio of 681.01. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. CNFinance has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

CNFinance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) is a China-based holding company specializing in internet-based financial services for consumers and small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Through its subsidiaries, CNFinance develops and operates an online marketplace that connects individual and corporate borrowers with institutional and private capital providers. The company’s platform leverages technology to streamline the loan application process, enabling efficient access to credit in a traditionally underserved segment of the Chinese financial market.

The company’s core offerings include unsecured consumer loans, SME working capital financing, supply chain financing solutions and wealth management products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNFinance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.