CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNEP) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.09. Approximately 177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

CNB Financial Trading Up 0.3%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 15th will be given a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania, and operates through its subsidiary, CNB Bank. The company provides a full range of financial services to individual and commercial customers, including deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage banking, and treasury management solutions. Through its branch network and digital banking platforms, CNB Financial seeks to deliver personalized service and local decision-making across its footprint.

Founded in 1874, CNB Financial has built a regional presence in central and western Pennsylvania, maintaining branches in communities such as Clearfield, Centre, Cambria, Jefferson and Indiana counties.

