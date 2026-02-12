Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,459,706 shares, a decline of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 22,220,071 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,233,982 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,233,982 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 25,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $617,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,483.01. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 44,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,069,258.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 72,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,570.53. This represents a 37.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 457,164 shares of company stock worth $10,829,668 in the last quarter. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.42. 8,474,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,873,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66. Clearwater Analytics has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.55 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Clearwater Analytics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.21.

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

