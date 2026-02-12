CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 target price on CLEAR Secure in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CLEAR Secure from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson set a $46.00 price target on CLEAR Secure and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CLEAR Secure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Get CLEAR Secure alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CLEAR Secure

CLEAR Secure Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at CLEAR Secure

Shares of NYSE YOU opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.21. CLEAR Secure has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.32.

In other CLEAR Secure news, Director Adam Wiener sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 165,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,797,190. This represents a 7.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lynn Haaland sold 15,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $636,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,853. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,812. 39.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CLEAR Secure by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CLEAR Secure during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About CLEAR Secure

(Get Free Report)

CLEAR Secure, Inc operates a biometric identity platform designed to expedite identity verification for air travelers and venue guests. The company’s core offering is the CLEAR membership service, which uses fingerprint and iris scans to confirm a member’s identity and provide access to dedicated security lanes at participating airports. Members link government-issued IDs and personal biometric data via the CLEAR app, enabling faster processing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints and select event entrances.

Founded in 2010 by Caryn Seidman‐Becker and Ken Cornick, CLEAR is headquartered in New York City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.