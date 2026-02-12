City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 565 and last traded at GBX 564, with a volume of 121663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 561.
City of London Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 7.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 538.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 516.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.66.
City of London Company Profile
