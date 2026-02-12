Citizens Jmp Has Lowered Expectations for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock Price

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citizens Jmp from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Pegasystems Stock Up 6.7%

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $40.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,529. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $68.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $504.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 41.66% and a net margin of 22.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,205,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 44,394,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,216,135.08. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 14,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $833,617.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 131,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,907.27. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,405 shares of company stock worth $5,896,127. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,037,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,584,000 after buying an additional 2,836,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 255.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pegasystems by 86.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,050,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,896 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 76.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,542,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,726 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 357.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,998 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

