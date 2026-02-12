Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,375,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 187,531 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $338,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 891.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3,970.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2,703.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $68.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.19%.Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

