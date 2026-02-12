Citius Oncology (CTOR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Citius Oncology (NASDAQ:CTOR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06).

Citius Oncology Price Performance

CTOR stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Citius Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Citius Oncology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $15,582,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Citius Oncology by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 52,875 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Citius Oncology by 5,256.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Citius Oncology in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Citius Oncology Company Profile

Citius Oncology, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing targeted oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein, for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent CTCL, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company was founded on March 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

