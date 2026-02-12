Citigroup Upgrades Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) to Hold

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on REG. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Regency Centers to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $70.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Havemeyer Place LP purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 388.9% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

