Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price

Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from GBX 850 to GBX 923 in a report issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DRX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Drax Group from GBX 750 to GBX 1,120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 950 price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 998.25.

Shares of Drax Group stock traded down GBX 15 on Thursday, hitting GBX 855. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,626. Drax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 534.50 and a twelve month high of GBX 918. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 856.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 755.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.11. The stock has a market cap of £2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid. The Customers segment supplies electricity and gas to non-domestic customers. The company owns and operates Drax Power Station located in Selby, North Yorkshire; Cruachan Power Station, a pumped storage hydro station, with an installed capacity of 440 megawatts (MW) located in Argyll and Bute; and Lanark and Galloway hydro-electric power stations with an installed capacity of 126 MW located in southwest Scotland.

